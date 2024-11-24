Brandon Graham Injury: Suffers torn triceps

Graham said he suffered a torn triceps in Sunday night's win over the Rams and will miss the remainder of the season, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Graham left in the second half with what the Eagles labeled an elbow injury, but it's now revealed that the veteran suffered a serious injury. Graham will wrap up his 2024 season with 20 tackles (15 solo), including 3.5 sacks, across 11 appearances. Graham will likely be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.