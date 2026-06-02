Brandon Graham News: Gets released by Philly
The Eagles released Graham on Tuesday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the move was anticipated due to language in Graham's contract, and there's still a chance he could return for another season. He turned 38 in April, and all of Nolan Smith, trade acquisition Jonathan Greenard, 2024 third-rounder Jalyx Hunt and free agent acquisition Arnold Ebiketie figure to make contributions on the edge for Philadelphia in 2026.
Brandon Graham
Free Agent
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