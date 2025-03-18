Brandon Graham News: Hanging up the cleats

Graham announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Graham concludes his 15-year career with the Eagles on a high note, having started out hot in 2024 before going down to injury, then retaking the field in time to contribute during Philadelphia's win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX. The 2010 first-round pick retires as a two-time Super Bowl champion, with 487 tackles, including 76.5 total sacks, to his name.