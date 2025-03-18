Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Graham headshot

Brandon Graham News: Hanging up the cleats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 10:17am

Graham announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Graham concludes his 15-year career with the Eagles on a high note, having started out hot in 2024 before going down to injury, then retaking the field in time to contribute during Philadelphia's win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX. The 2010 first-round pick retires as a two-time Super Bowl champion, with 487 tackles, including 76.5 total sacks, to his name.

Brandon Graham
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now