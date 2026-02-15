Brandon Graham headshot

Brandon Graham News: Records 3.0 sacks in comeback year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Graham played nine regular-season games during the 2025 campaign, tallying eight tackles (four solo), including 3.0 sacks.

Graham came out of retirement in October to help bolster the Eagles' mediocre pass rush. The 37-year-old still had enough gas in the tank to play a rotational role, as he played over 17 percent of defensive snaps just twice in 2025. Graham has now recorded 79.5 regular-season sacks over 16 years, and he indicated on his personal podcast that he's open to playing again for the Eagles in 2026.

Brandon Graham
Philadelphia Eagles
