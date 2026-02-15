Brandon Graham News: Records 3.0 sacks in comeback year
Graham played nine regular-season games during the 2025 campaign, tallying eight tackles (four solo), including 3.0 sacks.
Graham came out of retirement in October to help bolster the Eagles' mediocre pass rush. The 37-year-old still had enough gas in the tank to play a rotational role, as he played over 17 percent of defensive snaps just twice in 2025. Graham has now recorded 79.5 regular-season sacks over 16 years, and he indicated on his personal podcast that he's open to playing again for the Eagles in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Graham See More
-
Exploiting the Matchups
Fantasy Football Start/Sit for Week 10: Streaming Options & More101 days ago
-
General NFL Article
NFL Trade Deadline: Fantasy Impact of Rashid Shaheed, Jakobi Meyers & More103 days ago
-
Streaming Defenses
Streaming Defenses Week 10: D/ST Picks for Fantasy Football This Week104 days ago
-
DFS NFL
Super Bowl DFS Breakdown: Chiefs vs. EaglesFebruary 9, 2025
-
Weekly Rankings
Weekly Rankings: Week 23 Value MeterFebruary 9, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Graham See More