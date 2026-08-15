Brandon Hayes News: Let go by Philadelphia
The Eagles waived Hayes on Saturday.
Hayes signed a contract with the Eagles last Wednesday. The wide receiver's stint with the team was always bound to be quick, as he was signed as a plug-and-play option while the main corps got healthy. The Eagles have their preseason opener Saturday night against the Ravens, and Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown are set to be the stars of the show for the team's wide receiving corps.
Brandon Hayes
Free Agent
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