Brandon Hayes headshot

Brandon Hayes News: Picked up by Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 12:31pm

Hayes signed with the Eagles on Wednesday.

Hayes, an undrafted rookie out of SE Louisiana, appeared in 13 games during his final collegiate season, catching 19 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 18 times for 107 yards. Additionally, he was an impactful kick returner, tallying 583 return yards and two touchdowns. Now with the Eagles, Hayes will likely compete for a special-teams role as the offseason progresses.

Brandon Hayes
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app