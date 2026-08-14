Brandon Johnson Injury: Cut with injury settlement
The Seahawks waived Johnson (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Johnson will now be eligible to sign and play with a team for the upcoming season once he's fully healthy. He appeared in three regular-season games for the Eagles in 2025 but ended the year on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.
Brandon Johnson
Free Agent
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