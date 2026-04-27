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Brandon Johnson News: Back in Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 1:11pm

The Steelers signed Johnson to a contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports

Johnson bounced around several practice squads last year without suiting up for a regular-season game. The wide receiver ended on the Broncos' unit, but will make a return to the Steelers ahead of training camp. A cousin of legendary former Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, Johnson will fight for a roster spot as a part of the receiving corps led by DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman.

Brandon Johnson
Pittsburgh Steelers
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