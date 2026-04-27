Brandon Johnson News: Back in Pittsburgh
The Steelers signed Johnson to a contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports
Johnson bounced around several practice squads last year without suiting up for a regular-season game. The wide receiver ended on the Broncos' unit, but will make a return to the Steelers ahead of training camp. A cousin of legendary former Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, Johnson will fight for a roster spot as a part of the receiving corps led by DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Johnson See More
-
NFL Picks
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend110 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Preseason Recap: Fantasy Winners and Losers This Preseason246 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 2 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage252 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 1 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage259 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: Week 5 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and UsageOctober 7, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Johnson See More