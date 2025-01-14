Fantasy Football
Brandon Johnson News: Back with Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 1:45pm

The Steelers signed Johnson to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Cut by the Broncos ahead of Week 1 last summer, Johnson spent the entire season in Pittsburgh, toggling between the active roster and practice squad. He appeared in three regular-season contests, catching one pass for nine yards. Known mostly for his willingness as a blocker out wide, Johnson will look to earn a role with the Steelers this upcoming offseason.

