Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brandon Johnson headshot

Brandon Johnson News: Joins Pittsburgh's active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

The Steelers elevated Johnson to their active roster ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Giants, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was also elevated for the Steelers' Week 7 win over the Jets but didn't see the field. He'll add depth to Pittsburgh's wide receiver room, as rookie Roman Wilson (hamstring) was just placed on injured reserve Monday. Expect Johnson to serve as a depth piece in the Steelers' WR corps while potentially contributing on special teams in Week 8.

Brandon Johnson
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News