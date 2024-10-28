Brandon Johnson News: Joins Pittsburgh's active roster

The Steelers elevated Johnson to their active roster ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Giants, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was also elevated for the Steelers' Week 7 win over the Jets but didn't see the field. He'll add depth to Pittsburgh's wide receiver room, as rookie Roman Wilson (hamstring) was just placed on injured reserve Monday. Expect Johnson to serve as a depth piece in the Steelers' WR corps while potentially contributing on special teams in Week 8.