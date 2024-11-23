Brandon Jones Injury: Iffy to play Week 12 due to illness

Jones (illness) is questionable to play against the Raiders on Sunday, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Jones was sidelined for the Broncos' Week 11 win over the Falcons due to an abdominal injury. He appeared to be past the issue when he logged a full practice Thursday, but Jones is now under the weather and is in jeopardy of being inactive for Week 12. Devon Key would be poised to start for a second straight game if Jones is inactive for Sunday's contest.