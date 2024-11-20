Brandon Jones Injury: Opens week with limited work
Jones (abdomen) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Jones practiced in a limited fashion all throughout last week before missing the Broncos' Week 11 win over the Falcons due to an abdomen issue. The 26-year-old's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can return for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Raiders in Week 12.
