Brandon Jones headshot

Brandon Jones Injury: Opens week with limited work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Jones (abdomen) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Jones practiced in a limited fashion all throughout last week before missing the Broncos' Week 11 win over the Falcons due to an abdomen issue. The 26-year-old's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can return for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Raiders in Week 12.

Brandon Jones
Denver Broncos
