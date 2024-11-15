Fantasy Football
Brandon Jones headshot

Brandon Jones Injury: Questionable for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Jones (abdomen) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jones practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week after likely sustaining an abdomen injury in the Broncos' Week 10 loss to the Chiefs. The 26-year-old has impressed through the Broncos' first 10 games this season, recording 74 total tackles and three passes defended, including one interception. If he's unable to play in Week 11, expect JL Skinner to start alongside P.J. Locke as part of Denver's top safety duo.

Brandon Jones
Denver Broncos
