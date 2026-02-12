Brandon Jones Injury: Tallies 78 tackles in 2025

Jones (pectoral) finished the 2025 regular season with 78 tackles (43 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and 12 passes defensed, including one interception, seven passes defensed, including one interception and one fumble recovery across 14 regular-season games.

Jones was having a solid sixth season before suffering a pectoral injury in a Week 15 win over the Packers that required surgery to repair and landed him on injured reserve. The 27-year-old safety was unable to play in the Broncos' two playoff contests, but it appears he was a candidate to return to action if Denver made it to Super Bowl LX. Assuming he is back to full health next season, Jones should return to his starting free safety position as a key member of the Broncos' top-tier defense. The Texas product is entering the final year of his three-year deal with the Broncos before becoming a free agent in 2027.