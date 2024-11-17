Fantasy Football
Brandon Jones headshot

Brandon Jones Injury: Won't play vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 11:53am

Jones (abdomen) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jones was limited in practice all week due to an abdomen injury he picked up in Week 10 against the Chiefs. The injury appears too severe for Jones to play Sunday, and in his absence, JL Skinner is likely to start at strong safety alongside free safety P.J. Locke.

Brandon Jones
Denver Broncos
