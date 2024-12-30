Brandon Jones News: Career-high 13 tackles vs. Bengals

Jones tallied 13 tackles (nine solo) during the Broncos' 30-24 overtime loss to the Bengals on Saturday.

Jones played a season-high 78 snaps on defense Saturday, and he finished as the Broncos' second-leading tackler behind cornerback Riley Moss (14). Jones signed a three-year, $20 million contract with the Broncos in March to serve as the starting strong safety due to the departure of All-Pro veteran Justin Simmons. Through 16 regular-season games, Jones has tallied career highs across most defensive statistical categories and is up to 114 tackles (79 solo), 10 pass defenses (including three interceptions), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.