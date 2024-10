Jones led the Broncos with 12 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Panthers.

The safety brought his season total to 61 tackles (39 solo). Jones also has three passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The fifth-year pro who signed a three-year, $20-million contract with the Broncos in March has played on more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps in seven of eight games this season.