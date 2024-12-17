Brandon Jones News: Piles up nine tackles in win

Jones recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and three pass breakups, including one interception, in the Broncos' win over the Colts on Sunday.

Jones played 93 percent of the defensive snaps against Indianapolis, and his three pass breakups marked a new season best. His second-quarter interception on an Anthony Richardson deep shot to Alec Pierce was Jones' third pick of the year. On the season, Jones has a career high 91 tackles (63 solo) and nine pass breakups, including the three interceptions.