Jones registered 12 tackles (11 solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a loss to the Chargers.

Jones led Denver in stops with a season-high total. The safety has established a pretty safe IDP floor with at least five tackles in all six of his contests so far this year. With 44 stops on the campaign, Jones is already more than halfway to his career-best tally of 79 tackles set in 2021 with Miami.