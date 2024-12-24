Brandon McManus News: Another perfect appearance
McManus made two field goals and four extra points in Monday's 34-0 victory over the Saints.
McManus rewarded those who included him in Week 16 fantasy lineups -- particularly those in leagues that reward field-goal distance, as he hit kicks from both 46 and 55 yards out. McManus and the Packers will next face a Vikings team that put the clamps on opposing kickers early on but ceded 14 made field goals on 17 attempts over its last six contests.
