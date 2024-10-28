Brandon McManus News: Buries another game-winner

McManus made all three field goals he attempted -- including a game-winning 24-yarder as time expired -- and three extra points in Sunday's 30-27 victory over the Jaguars.

McManus buried a game-winning kick against the Texans in Week 7, and he accomplished the same feat just seven days later. He has made all 10 kicks he has gotten up -- four field goals and six extra points -- since joining the Packers, which is exactly what Green Bay was looking for when adding him to the roster in mid-October.