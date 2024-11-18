Fantasy Football
Brandon McManus headshot

Brandon McManus News: Hits two extra points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

McManus made both extra points he attempted in Sunday's 20-19 victory over the Bears.

Possessions were limited for the Packers on Sunday and they attempted a two-point conversion on one of their three touchdown drives, so McManus was limited to only the two extra-point attempts in Week 11. Green Bay will next face a San Francisco team that ranks middle-of-the-pack against opposing kickers, both in recent weeks and over the course of the season.

Brandon McManus
Green Bay Packers
