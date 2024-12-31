Brandon McManus News: Limited to five points
McManus made a 22-yard field goal and two extra points in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.
McManus made all his attempts for the seventh time in as many weeks, but the five points he finished with were the second fewest since that streak began. He and the Packers will close out the regular season against a Bears team that limited him to a season-low two points when the clubs last met in Week 11.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now