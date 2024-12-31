Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon McManus headshot

Brandon McManus News: Limited to five points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

McManus made a 22-yard field goal and two extra points in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

McManus made all his attempts for the seventh time in as many weeks, but the five points he finished with were the second fewest since that streak began. He and the Packers will close out the regular season against a Bears team that limited him to a season-low two points when the clubs last met in Week 11.

Brandon McManus
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now