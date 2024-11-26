Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brandon McManus headshot

Brandon McManus News: Perfect in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

McManus made a 51-yard field goal and all five extra points he attempted in Sunday's 38-10 victory over the 49ers.

McManus was perfect for the fourth time in five chances since joining Green Bay in late October, and the eight points he recorded were his second most over that span. He and the Packers will next face the Dolphins, a team that held the Patriots without a field goal in Week 12 out but allowed opponents to average three made field goals per game over its prior five contests.

Brandon McManus
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now