Brandon McManus News: Perfect in Week 13

McManus made all three of his field goal tries and converted all three of his extra-point attempts during Thursday's 30-17 win versus the Dolphins.

McManus' first field goal of the day was a 46-yarder with time expiring in the first half to give Green Bay a 24-3 lead. He has now gone three straight games without a missed kick and will be trying to keep that streak alive when the Packers travel to take on Detroit's resilient defense in Week 14.