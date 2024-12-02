Brandon McManus News: Perfect in Week 13
McManus made all three of his field goal tries and converted all three of his extra-point attempts during Thursday's 30-17 win versus the Dolphins.
McManus' first field goal of the day was a 46-yarder with time expiring in the first half to give Green Bay a 24-3 lead. He has now gone three straight games without a missed kick and will be trying to keep that streak alive when the Packers travel to take on Detroit's resilient defense in Week 14.
