Brandon Pili News: Staying in Seattle

Pili signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pili served in a rotational role on the Seahawks' defensive line last year, finishing with 12 tackles (one solo) and one forced fumble across 13 regular-season games. He'll likely work in the same role in 2026 behind the likes of Byron Murphy, Jarran Reed and Leonard Williams.