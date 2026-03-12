Brandon Pili News: Staying in Seattle
Pili signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Pili served in a rotational role on the Seahawks' defensive line last year, finishing with 12 tackles (one solo) and one forced fumble across 13 regular-season games. He'll likely work in the same role in 2026 behind the likes of Byron Murphy, Jarran Reed and Leonard Williams.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Pili See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Pili See More