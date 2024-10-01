Brandon Powell News: Exits briefly with rib injury

Powell didn't have a reception on two targets in Sunday's win over Green Bay. He returned one punt for 10 yards. He missed the end of the first half with a rib injury but later returned, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Powell had to sit out for awhile after taking a hard hit to the ribs while trying to make a catch. Jalen Nailor muffed a punt return in place of Powell as the backup punt returner. Despite the injury, Powell still played 23 snaps on offense and ran 16 routes, which was ahead of Trent Sherfield (just three routes), though Sherfield had a reception. Both Powell and Sherfield will play minor roles on offense with the return of Jordan Addison from an ankle injury.