Brandon Powell News: Ready for London game

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that Powell (chest) will not carry an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Powell opened the week as a limited participant in practice due to a chest issue, but the No. 3 wide receiver is ready to rock for Sunday's international matchup against New York. He'll handle his usual role on offense behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison while also contributing in the return game.