Brandon Scherff Injury: Hurts shoulder vs. Titans
Scherff is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 17 game against Tennessee due to a shoulder injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Scherff was injured while blocking on a pass play in the second quarter and was deemed questionable to return with less than two minutes remaining in the period. Blake Hance entered at right guard in Scherff's stead.
