Brandon Scherff headshot

Brandon Scherff Injury: Hurts shoulder vs. Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Scherff is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 17 game against Tennessee due to a shoulder injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Scherff was injured while blocking on a pass play in the second quarter and was deemed questionable to return with less than two minutes remaining in the period. Blake Hance entered at right guard in Scherff's stead.

Brandon Scherff
Jacksonville Jaguars
