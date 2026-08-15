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Brandon Smith Injury: Picks up injury Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 2:09pm

Smith did not participate in Saturday's training-camp practice due to an unspecified injury, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

Smith appeared to sustain the injury while on punt coverage during the Steelers' 28-9 preseason win over the Packers on Thursday. His practice participation over the coming week will determine whether he'll be cleared to play in the Steelers' second exhibition game against the Jets on Friday.

Brandon Smith
Pittsburgh Steelers
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