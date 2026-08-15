Brandon Smith Injury: Picks up injury Thursday
Smith did not participate in Saturday's training-camp practice due to an unspecified injury, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.
Smith appeared to sustain the injury while on punt coverage during the Steelers' 28-9 preseason win over the Packers on Thursday. His practice participation over the coming week will determine whether he'll be cleared to play in the Steelers' second exhibition game against the Jets on Friday.
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