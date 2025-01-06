Fantasy Football
Brandon Smith headshot

Brandon Smith News: Inks deal with Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 2:32pm

Smith signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets on Monday.

Smith spent the majority of his season with the Jets' practice squad after failing to make the team's 53-man roster in August. The Iowa product was elevated to the active roster for the Jets' Week 15 win over the Jaguars, though he played no snaps. Expect Smith to have the opportunity to compete for a depth spot in the Jets' wide receiver corps this offseason.

Brandon Smith
New York Jets
