Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Smith headshot

Brandon Smith News: Receives Week 15 elevation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

The Jets elevated Smith from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Jacksonville, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Smith has been with New York's practice squad throughout the campaign, and Sunday will mark his first elevation. If he plays Sunday, the 26-year-old wideout will be making his NFL debut. Smith's elevation comes after fellow receiver Irvin Charles (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Brandon Smith
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now