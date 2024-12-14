Brandon Smith News: Receives Week 15 elevation
The Jets elevated Smith from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Jacksonville, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Smith has been with New York's practice squad throughout the campaign, and Sunday will mark his first elevation. If he plays Sunday, the 26-year-old wideout will be making his NFL debut. Smith's elevation comes after fellow receiver Irvin Charles (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
