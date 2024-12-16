Brandon Smith News: Returns to practice squad
Smith reverted to the Jets' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Smith was elevated to the active roster for the first time this season in Sunday's 32-25 win over the Jaguars, failing to record any stats while playing one snap on offense. The wide receiver will look to join the active roster again in Week 16 against the Rams.
Brandon Smith
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now