Brandon Stephens News: In line to join Jets
Stephens is slated to sign a three-year, $36 million contract with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Stephens suited up for all 17 regular-season games with the Ravens in 2024 (17 starts), recording 70 tackles (59 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and 10 pass defenses. He now looks primed to compete for a starting gig at cornerback alongside Sauce Gardner (hamstring) for New York, though the Jets could conceivably still make notable additions to the position.
