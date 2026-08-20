Brashard Smith News: Listed fourth on initial depth chart
Smith is listed as the No. 4 running back on the unofficial depth chart Kansas City released ahead of the preseason, Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star reports.
Smith has his work cut out for him to earn a role on offense, though the pecking order between Emari Demercado, Emmett Johnson and Smith is far from set in stone behind lead back Kenneth Walker. Even if Smith fails to move up the depth chart, he has a decent chance of making the 53-man roster thanks to his contributions on special teams. General manager Brett Veach said that Smith "adds value as a dynamic speed element and his return game as a punt kick returner."
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