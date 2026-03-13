Brashard Smith News: Team signs Walker, Demercado at RB
Smith is expected to fill a complementary role alongside Emari Demercado behind Kenneth Walker in Kansas City's new-look backfield, Pete Sweeney of the Kansas City Star reports.
The Chiefs have parted ways with Isiah Pacheco and look unlikely to bring back Kareem Hunt, but Walker's expected to handle the bulk of the rushing workload after signing a three-year contract with the team, leaving Smith and the newly signed Demercado to compete for change-of-pace duties. Smith had 44 carries for 151 yards while adding 25 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown on 35 targets in 2025, showing some promising pass catching skills as a rookie seventh-round pick.
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