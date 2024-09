Braxton Berrios: Can't secure only target Week 3

Berrios did not catch his only target during Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Berrios remains without a catch through three regular-season games, though he has been targeted four times. He made a bigger impact on special teams versus Seattle, returning one kickoff for 31 yards and one punt for 44 yards. He'll look to make more of his opportunities on offense versus Tennessee on Sunday.