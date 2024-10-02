Braxton Berrios Injury: Limited Wednesday

Berrios (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Berrios appears to have sustained an ankle injury during the Dolphins' Week 4 loss to the Titans, despite playing 26 total snaps (14 offensive and 12 on special teams) and logging 27 punt-return yards. The Miami product's participation Thursday and Friday will provide a better indication of his potential availability in Week 5, as the Dolphins travel to New England.