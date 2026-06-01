Braxton Berrios headshot

Braxton Berrios News: Joins New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Berrios signed with the Giants on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Across four regular-season games with the Texans last year, Berrios caught six passes for 37 yards on eight targets. He also recorded 81 kickoff-return yards and 25 punt-return yards. The former Jet and Dolphin may need to find a special-teams role to have chance to make the G-men.

Braxton Berrios
New York Giants
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