Braxton Jones Injury: Missing another week
Jones (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.
Jones downgraded from limited work Thursday to a DNP on Friday and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game after sustaining a knee injury in Chicago's Week 8 loss to the Commanders. With both Jones and Darnell Wright (knee) sidelined in Week 10, the Bears' starting tackles are projected to be Larry Borom and Matt Pryor.
