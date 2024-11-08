Fantasy Football
Braxton Jones headshot

Braxton Jones Injury: Missing another week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 1:09pm

Jones (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

Jones downgraded from limited work Thursday to a DNP on Friday and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game after sustaining a knee injury in Chicago's Week 8 loss to the Commanders. With both Jones and Darnell Wright (knee) sidelined in Week 10, the Bears' starting tackles are projected to be Larry Borom and Matt Pryor.

Braxton Jones
Chicago Bears
