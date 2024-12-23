Fantasy Football
Braxton Jones headshot

Braxton Jones Injury: Placed on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

The Bears placed Jones (ankle) on injured reserve Monday, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.

As expected, Jones will finish the 2024 regular season on injured reserve. He will undergo surgery to repair a left ankle fracture that he suffered in the Bears' 34-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday. The expectation is that Jones should be able to fully recover by the start of training camp for the 2025 campaign.

Braxton Jones
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
