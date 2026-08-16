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Braxton Jones News: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Jones (knee) returned to practice Sunday, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.

Jones had been dealing with a minor knee injury for the last week, but he now appears to be back to full health. The 27-year-old is competing with Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie for the starting left tackle spot in 2026.

Braxton Jones
Chicago Bears
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