Braxton Jones News: Back at practice
Jones (knee) returned to practice Sunday, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.
Jones had been dealing with a minor knee injury for the last week, but he now appears to be back to full health. The 27-year-old is competing with Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie for the starting left tackle spot in 2026.
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