Braxton Jones News: Re-signs with Chicago
The Bears re-signed Jones to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Jones lost his starting job at left tackled to 2025 second-rounder Ozzy Trapilo last season, but Trapilo suffered a serious knee injury in Chicago's wild-card win over the Packers and could miss the beginning of the 2026 campaign. Jones gives the Bears an experienced option, though he could face competition for the spot.
