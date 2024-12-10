Fantasy Football
Brayden Narveson headshot

Brayden Narveson News: Joins Tennessee's practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

The Titans signed Narveson to the practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Narveson, who missed five of his 17 field-goal tries with Green Bay from Week 1 to Week 6, now gets a chance to continue his development in Tennessee. Garafolo notes that Nick Folk (undisclosed) is dealing with an injury, making Narveson a key insurance policy for the Titans as Sunday's game against the Bengals approaches.

Brayden Narveson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
