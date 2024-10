Narveson was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After missing five of his17 field goal attempts across the Packers first six games, Narveson has ultimately been let go by Green Bay. The team has opted to bring in veteran kicker Brandon McManus as his replacement. Narveson had missed at least one kick in four straight games prior to his release. He will now await a new opportunity.