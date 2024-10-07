Brayden Narveson News: Makes all four attempts

Narveson made a 46-yard field goal and all three extra points he attempted in Sunday's 24-19 victory over the Rams.

Narveson missed two field-goal attempts in a Week 4 loss to the Vikings and was seemingly standing on shaky ground afterward, but the Packers stuck with him for Week 5, and he responded by making all four kicks he put in the air. Narveson has slowed down since putting at least 10 points on the board in his first three appearances of the season, but he will have a chance to get going again in Week 6 against a Cardinals team that allowed opposing kickers to rack up five field goals and six extra points over its last two contests.