Brayden Narveson News: Parts ways with Tennessee
The Titans waived Narveson on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Narveson missed his sole field-goal attempt and made both of his extra-point tries in the Titans' 38-30 loss to the Colts on Sunday. This appeared to not be up to the team's standards, as the former Packers kicker will await a new opportunity. In the event that he clears waivers, he could end up on Tennessee's practice squad.
Brayden Narveson
Free Agent
