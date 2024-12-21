Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brayden Narveson headshot

Brayden Narveson News: Signed by Titans off practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Narveson was signed by Tennessee from the practice squad Saturday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The decision to sign Narveson to the active roster rather than just elevate him from the practice squad may suggest the Titans anticipate having to use him Sunday against the Colts. Usual kicker Nick Folk (abdomen) is expected to be a game-time decision. A decision on Folk's status, and by extension Narveson's role or lack thereof, will come around 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Brayden Narveson
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now