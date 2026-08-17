Breece Hall headshot

Breece Hall Injury: Dealing with groin strain, per head coach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 7:28am

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Hall sustained a groin strain during Monday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall went down with the injury on a non-contact play, as he caught a swing pass and then tumbled to the ground as he ran upfield, per aBrian Costello of the New York Post. Glenn acknowledged that he doesn't believe that Hall's injury is a "big deal," but the Jets will evaluate the running back more thoroughly and send him in for imaging before a timeline for his return is established, per Cimini. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis (knee) are next up on the Jets' depth chart at running back and would be in line for more opportunities with the first-team offense if Hall misses practice time or preseason action.

Breece Hall
New York Jets
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