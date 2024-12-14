Breece Hall Injury: Expected to suit up Sunday

Hall, who is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus Jacksonville, is likely to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hall missed last Sunday's loss to Miami due to a knee injury and sat out the Jets' first two practices this week. However, he returned to a full session Friday and now seems set to return to action against the Jaguars. Both Braelon Allen (11 carries for 43 yards and four catches for 38 yards) and Isaiah Davis (10 carries for 40 yards with a touchdown and three receptions for 27 yards) got increased opportunities last week, but unless Hall's workload is managed Sunday, neither figures to see the same workload Sunday.